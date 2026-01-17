Saline MI
1-17-2026 2:28am

Meet Saline: Rick Talks to Elle Cole at the Davenport House/Curtiss Mansion

In the latest installment of Meet Saline, Rick Richter, of CrossCountry Mortgage, discusses the Davenport House/Curtiss Mansion with Elle Cole, Deputy City Manager for Saline. Expect more videos in the coming days.

City Council agreed to buy the property at Monday's meeting for $3 million. Now the city is beginning efforts to determine how to activate the property.

