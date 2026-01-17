1-17-2026 2:28am
Meet Saline: Rick Talks to Elle Cole at the Davenport House/Curtiss Mansion
In the latest installment of Meet Saline, Rick Richter, of CrossCountry Mortgage, discusses the Davenport House/Curtiss Mansion with Elle Cole, Deputy City Manager for Saline. Expect more videos in the coming days.
City Council agreed to buy the property at Monday's meeting for $3 million. Now the city is beginning efforts to determine how to activate the property.
More News from Saline
- BASKETBALL: Saline Pulls Away in the 4th to Defeat Bedford Saline defeated Bedford 56-42 in SEC Red action at Bedford Friday. Saline improved to 9-3 overall at 4-2 in the SEC Red.
- BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeated at Bedford Bedford defeat Saline, 36-32, in varsity girls' basketball action at Bedford Friday.