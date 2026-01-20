Saline Middle School Musicians Win 81 Medals at MSBOA Festival
Musicians from Saline Middle School participated in the MSBOA Band and Orchestra Solo and Ensemble Festival over the weekend. Students prepared solos and/or ensembles, which they performed for a judge. The judge, in turn, provided feedback and also a rating for their performance.
72 students from Saline Middle School "represented Saline with pride!" said Rebakah Allmand, band director at Saline Middle School and Heritage Elementary. 45 performances received ratings of "superior," and 7 received a rating of "excellent," the highest possible rating.
In all, 81 medals were awarded to Saline students.
"We are so proud of our musicians and their accomplishments," Allmand said.
