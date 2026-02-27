Miss Mercantile Marketplace Brings Unique Shopping Experience to Downtown Saline

Miss Mercantile Marketplace is the newest addition to Saline Main Street businesses. Nicole Barnhard, owner, opened the store in November on Black Friday, offering shoppers a unique collection of merchandise from a wide variety of vendors.

“We offer a full shopping experience,” Barnhard said. “We have items for all ages. We only feature other small businesses, local community members, and artisans.”

The store sells a curated collection of gifts, gift wrap and accessories. From clothing and accessories to Michigan-inspired items, home decor, coffees and treats, and skin care products, shoppers are sure to find unique items.

In addition, the store offers a Community Consignment Collection that features vintage items, collectibles, sports memorabilia and more.

Barnhard was a school teacher in Novi for eleven years before stepping away to stay home with her young daughters. Now that her daughters are adults, she decided it was time to try something new.

“I didn’t want to go back to the classroom, but I still wanted to do something that serves the community and showcases creativity and innovation. I was excited to push myself out of my comfort zone a bit while still collaborating and learning from others.”

While exploring business ventures, she recalled her many years working in a family retail business in South Lyon.

“I loved the community small shop experience, and I’ve always loved business and finance. This seemed like a unique way to blend my interests and skill set.”

Barnhard hopes to appeal to visitors downtown who may come for lunch or dinner, but want to enjoy a shopping experience, too. She is open for extended hours on Thursday through Saturday until eight.

“We have restaurants open in the evening, but most stores are closed. The trifecta of an enjoyable downtown experience is having restaurants, retail and service industries. We have many community members who love going for walks, and they’ve enjoyed having somewhere to pop into and look around.”

The after-dinner crowd may pop in for a quick card, but soon find themselves looking at vintage vinyl records, funny t-shirts, or toys and games that spark conversations.

“Our items get reactions from people. They start sharing stories or laughing, other community members join in, and before you know it, everyone is introducing themselves and having fun,” she said. “That natural progression has been magical to experience. That’s all because of the people who walk through our doors.”

At the front of the store, Marketplace Hall features products from many local artists. Marketplace Gallery, located in the back of the store, features vintage clothing, posters, collectibles and more.

Barnhard will also be offering classes in the future, with a natural soap making class coming soon.

“It’s a place where everyone is welcome and you can always find something new and unique. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, so it’s a relaxing environment. People appreciate having a convenient and unique place to go for things they need or want. Our marketplace is filled with amazing, kind, talented hard-working people. I’m proud to represent all of them.”

Miss Mercantile Marketplace is located at 141 E. Michigan Ave. Visit the website missmercantilemarket.com or the Facebook page for more information.

