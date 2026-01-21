BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Downs Ypsilanti, 73-43

YPSILANTI - Brady Costigan scored 17 points to lead the Saline varsity boys' basketball team past Ypsilanti, 73-43, Tuesday at Ypsilanti High School.

Costigan, a sophomore, also had four rebounds and six assists. Noah Kronberg scored 12 points and had two assists. Chris Cotuna scored 11 points and had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six blocks. Gabe Iadiapaolo scored nine points and had seven rebounds. Henry Altevogth scored six points and had two steals. Becker Samaha scored five points and had five rebounds.

Lazon Tooson scored 16 points and Erion Bennett scored 13 points for Ypsilanti.

"We talked about sharing the ball and setting up teammates in the past couple of practices leading up to the game, and it showed tonight," Saline coach Jason Pickett said. Saline had 22 assists on 31 field goals.

Pickett also said a strong defensive effort propelled Saline to victory.

Saline improved to 10-3 overall and Ypsi is 2-8 overall.

