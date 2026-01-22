Stully's Update from the Community Ed Basketball League

Welcome to Stully’s CE BB Recap:

2025 Pre-Season Rankings:

Only Buckets Kline Fundamentals The Dark Side Prada 5 Airball Alliance Sigma Slammers Brick City Elite Whitehouse Warriors Raining Rejects

Recap 1/17

Whitehouse Warriors-43 V Prada 5-42(OT)

Prada 5 led 9-4 midway through the first half as Whitehouse Warriors could not generate any offense against the stingy P5 “D”. Casen Merrilat hit some three’s, while Jack Alexander and Julien Polidano scored inside to extend the lead for Prada to 23-14 at the half. The second half saw WW chip away at their deficit, only to have P5 answer. WW was able to stay in striking distance as it was a 4-point game with 5 minutes to go. WW extended the floor defensively and was able to take a lead late, but P5 tied it up and we went to overtime tied at 37. WW got the lead, executed a delay offense and hit enough free throws to get the win. Merrilat had 15 points to lead all scorers, while Arch Gates scored 12 in the Warrior win.

The Dark Side-64 V Airball Alliance-29

The Dark Side cruised to a victory in this one as they came out strong leading 18-7 in the first 10 minutes and never looked back. Airball Alliance had no answer in the post for Ian Theisen(12 points), while Harper Hummel (13 points) got to the rim with ease. Airball Alliance struggled on both ends of the floor and never were an offensive threat to come back in this game. Chase Alexander scored a career high 16 points(4 three’s) for Airball Alliance while DS’s Brady Clark was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.

Sigma Slammers-70 V Brick City Elite-32

After getting slammed last week, Sigma Slammers were on a mission the get in the win column in week #2. Westin Rogers shouldered the scoring load for Slammers as he exploded for 21 first half points by scoring in transition, off drives and hitting some three’s. Slammers defense also slammed the door on Brick City Elite’s offense, holding them to 14 first half points. The second half was more of the same, but Slammers offense balanced out as 6 players scored at least 6 points in the game. Westin Rogers finished with 32 points(3 three’s) while Jack Southward chipped in with 10(2 three’s). BCE’s leading scorers were Andrew Fuhs and Evan Baldwin with 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Kline Fundamentals-53 V Only Buckets-41

It appears Kline Fundamentals were not pleased with my prediction as the brought in a coach and their free agent signing to prove me wrong, and did it work!!! Only Buckets were without 2 starters, but the way KF pressured the ball, ran the floor and fed their new acquisition, it may not have mattered. KF used an 8-0 run to start the game and kept their foot to the pedal to be sure that lead was never relinquished. Maintaining a 9-point halftime lead, KF never let OB get close enough to make it a game. OB was led in scoring by Anderson Ross’s 16 points. Free agent Mason Piazza’s monster game(27 points including a pair of three’s) combined with Colton Tousa(16 points) drives to the basket to lead the KF squad.

Only Buckets-64 V Raining Rejects-38

A quick turnaround was in order for OB to right the ship against the young Raining Reject team. RR came out inspired as they held the lead 7-6 in the first 4 minutes and lead 15-7 at one point, but OB used an 11-0 run to take the lead at half, 33-19. RR would not get any closer in the second half as OB cruised to a 26 point win. OB was paced on offense by Samir Sankaran(14-2 three’s), Brady Whitford(11) and Mikey Muir(10). Raining Rejects tallied two in double digits as Sebe Polidano scored 13 while Talon Powell added 10.

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day”

Arch Gates willed his team to a win with not one, not two, but three driving-spinning-spin off the glass lay ins while going to the floor to get WW a “W” and these are the Powerade “Play(s) of the Day”! Congrats Arch!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

Kline Fundamentals made a statement this week to knock off the pre-season #1 with big help from their free agent signing of this season Mason Piazza, giving them the #1 ranking and the “Cheez It” team of the week! Congrats KF!

Slim Jim *Slam Jam*

No dunks this week again, but the best dunk attempt would have been Nolan Kline’s silky-smooth reverse lay in on a breakaway. Another 6’ vertical and it will happen, Nolan!! LOL…. That was the Slim Jim “Slam Jam” attempt of the day! Congrats Nolan!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Kline Fundamentals 2-0 +21 Whitehouse Warriors 2-0 +7 Only Buckets 2-1 +79 Prada 5 2-1 +32 Sigma Slammers 1-1 +32 The Dark Side 1-1 +26 Raining Rejects 0-2 -42 Airball Alliance 0-2 -52 Brick City Elite 0-2 -103

Top Scorers:

Westin Rogers-32 Mason Piazza-27 Brady Clark-20 Chase Alexander-16 Colton Tousa-16 Anderson Ross-16 Casen Merrilat-15 Samir Sankaran-14 Harper Hummel-13 Sebe Polidano-13 Archie Gates-12 Ian Theisen-12\ Brady Whitford-11 Jack Southward-10 Mikey Muir-10 Talon Powell-10

Predictions for 1/24 **WE ARE @ HERITAGE!!!**

8am Only Buckets V Airball Alliance

Only Buckets split last week’s doubleheader and will look to try to keep pace with the two teams in front of them. Airball Alliance has struggled out of the gate this season on both ends of the floor. This appears to be an easy prediction, but you never know when a struggling team will put it together. Airball Alliance will need to defend better and keep the game low scoring to have a chance, as they have trouble putting the ball in the hoop, OB has multiple scoring players on their squad and can score in different ways. With that in mind, OB wins by double digits.

9am Sigma Slammers V Prada 5

Sigma Slammers is coming off a big win, while Prada 5 is coming off a disheartening loss. Momentum appears to be on Slammers side, but Prada 5 needs to win to keep pace with the top teams. On paper, Prada 5 has the deeper team and more scoring options. Slammers will need to find offensive help for Rogers, as a repeat offensive performance from last week may not happen. Both teams will need to shut down the opponents top scoring threat(Rogers/Merrilat) and force the supporting cast to score. I feel P5’s team defense is better that Slammers, in addition to P5’s deeper offense. Prada 5 wins by 5-10 points.

10am Whitehouse Warriors V The Dark Side

Whitehouse Warriors are coming off a big overtime win and have played well to start the season. The Dark Side squared their record last week and look to get over .500 with an upset win. WW found some balance in their offense last week and will need to continue that to have success. They will also need to amp up their defensive pressure, defend in the post and take away the dribble drive of Clark and Hummel. DS will need to use their size in the post and play composed under defensive pressure. Although WW have played well, they got a fortunate win last week versus P5, as P5 let them hang around. I think the magic ends and Dark Side gets a close win, 3 points or less.

11am Brick City Elite V Kline Fundamentals

Kline Fundamentals recaptured the league lead last week and will look to stay undefeated and ranked #1. Brick City Elite, my strategy this week would be to hit the open three and hope a few go in. Additionally, you will need to defend Piazza, while keeping the scoring of Tousa/Klein in check. This is no easy task!! KF, BCE struggles offensively, defensive pressure will lead to transition buckets, and you have an advantage in the post. BCE battles, but Kline wins big!!!

12pm Raining Rejects V Brick City Elite

BCE plays back-to-back and faces their classmates in a clash of two winless teams. BCE has some depth, and that will be tested in playing a doubleheader. Raining Rejects found some offense last week as they placed 2 in double figures and hit from distance. Both teams scored in the thirties last week, so offensive possessions must be valued and lockdown defense is a must!! Even though BCE plays 2 games, it is at a smaller court and they have depth, plus more scoring options. RR will battle, but BCE gets the win in a close game, 5 points or less.

****Predictions are based on a full squad showing up! Injury report/No shows can affect the predictions!!

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 4-1 .800 Overall 8-2 .800

POWER RANKINGS:

Kline Fundamentals Whitehouse Warriors Only Buckets Prada 5 The Dark Side Sigma Slammers Airball Alliance Brick City Elite Raining Rejects

More News from Saline