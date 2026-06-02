Mayor Marl Hosts Coffee Hour June 12 with Library Officials

Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting an upcoming Coffee Hour on Friday, June 12 with leadership from the Saline District Library.

“Engagement and transparency are key priorities for my office and the City of Saline more broadly,” said Mayor Marl. “We recently hosted a successful coffee hour in April and I am looking forward to this next one. I’ll discuss my upcoming State-of-the-City Address along with infrastructure projects and other critical municipal initiatives which are already underway.”

Mayor Marl will be joined by leadership from the Saline District Library, Director Karrie Waarala and Library Board Chair Linda TerHaar.

“Thanks to Mayor Marl for his invitation to join the coffee hour. This is a wonderful opportunity to give a brief update about the library following our successful renovation project,” said Waarala. “We are also going to be providing some information about the upcoming library millage renewal which will be voted on in August.”

The upcoming “Coffee with the Mayor” event will be held at 9-10:30 a.m., at the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave.

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Savory treats, donuts and assorted refreshments will be served. Presentations will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mayor Marl at bmarl@salinemi.gov or (734) 429-4907 x2213.

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