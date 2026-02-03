Gloria Hale Supervised Nursing Care at St. Joe's, Ran the Saline Area Social Servce Christmas Program

The world has lost a truly good and kind woman.

Hale, Gloria Ann Staiger passed away on Friday, January 30, 2026. She was 85 years old.

Gloria Hale was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan. After she completed her nursing degree, she and one of her life-long friends drove cross-country with little more than the clothes on their backs. They arrived in San Francisco and immediately went to work at Children’s Hospital. While there, Gloria rubbed elbows with the likes of Ronald Reagan and Willie Mays. A few years later, she returned to be with family in Ann Arbor.

Gloria worked at “the old St. Joes” in Ann Arbor, and supervised the move into the then new hospital towers in Ypsilanti. She became the Head Nurse there, where she supervised the nursing care for the pediatric floor.

Along the way, Gloria met the husband of her dreams, Jim, and they wed in 1983. We continued to live in Saline for the next 42 years.

After Gloria retired from Nursing, she devoted much of her time to community service. She served a couple of terms as Chairperson of the Board at Saline Social Services, and ran the Christmas program there.

Later, she joined the board of the Saline District Library where she worked with Leslee Niethammer.

Gloria also enjoyed playing in the Saline New Horizons Band. She was one of the founding members of the band, and we traveled to several of their band camps.

But her greatest joy was her posse of cocker spaniels. Hyacinth, Misty, Rocky, Shiloh, Dugan and Sadie.

Anyone who knew her will miss her. Godspeed, Gloria.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Memorial Contributions encouraged in Gloria’s name to Saline Area Social Service, 1259 Industrial Drive, Saline, MI 48176 https://salinesocialservice.com

