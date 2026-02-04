BASKETBALL: Pioneer Defeats Saline in SEC Red Tilt

ANN ARBOR - Pioneer evened the season series with Saline with a 50-39 victory at Ann Arbor Pioneer Tuesday.

Saline fell to 12-5 overall and 5-4 in the SEC Red. Pioneer improved to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC Red.

Pioneer led by four at halftime and Saline closed the gap to 1 after three quarters, but Pioneer took over in the fourth quarter.

"In a back-and-forth defensive battle. Pioneer made more stops in the fourth quarter," Saline coach Jason Pickett said.

Pioneer outscored Saline 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Harrison scored 17 points for Pioneer and Anders Whittridge scored 14 points.

Junior Gabe Iadipalo scored 11 points and had nine rebounds and two blocks for Saline. Sophomore Noah Kronberg scored 11 points for the Hornets. Senior Chris Cotuna scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and two blocks.

Saline hosts Dexter Friday.

