GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Completes Sweep of Pioneer

Saline defeated Pioneer, 57-30, to sweep the season series.

Saline improved to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the SEC Red. Saline is atop the SEC Red with Bedford and Dexter right behind the Hornets at 6-1. Saline visits Dexter Friday.

Pioneer fell to 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC Red.

"This was a great team win. I loved how so many different people made big plays," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Senior Keira Roehm scored 17 points with three rebounds, three steals and four assists. Sophomore Myla Talladay scored 13 points with three rebounds. Harper Backus scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Halle Powell scored eight points and had three rebounds, four steals and five assists. Ayla Stager scored four points and had two assists. Sophie Roth also scored two points.

Michal and Jordan Davis helped Pioneer to an early lead.

Saline stormed back with a couple of three-pointers by Roehm, and a three and a layup by Myla Talladay. But Pioneer still led until the buzzer ended the first quarter, when Keira Roehm was fouled attempting a three-pointer. Roehm went 2-for-3 and Saline led 14-13 - a lead the Hornets never relinquished.

Saline took over in the second quarter. The Hornets had 30 points before the Pioneers finally scored.

"After a slow start for our team, Keira really kept us going early with 12 first-half points. I thought she did a great job reading the defense. She knocked down 3s when she got room, got to the rim when they overplayed, and drew fouls to get to the line," Coach Roehm said of her senior captain.

Another player who played very well was Talladay.

"Myla Talladay was fantastic tonight. She drilled a 3, ran the break well, and finished through contact strong. Myla has so much upside, and she is bringing so much to our team right now," coach Roehm said. "Her energy in transition and on the glass has really made a difference in how we are playing as of late."

Saline now visits Dexter Friday for one of the biggest remaining games on the schedule.

