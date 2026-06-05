Betty Schneider's Career of Service and Education Took Her to the U of M, Manchester Schools

In loving memory of Betty Schneider, whose remarkable journey began on October 28, 1931 and ended on May 30, 2026, surrounded by her devoted family and cherished loved ones. It was exactly 27 years to the day that her beloved husband Titus "Ty" Schneider passed away.

Born to Clara and Harold Burch, Betty had a nurturing spirit along with the gift of gab, making life-long friends early in life. She spent her formative years in Ann Arbor, Michigan where she graduated from Ann Arbor High School, Class of 1949.

Her thirst for knowledge led her to Eastern Michigan University where she laid the foundation for a career dedicated to education and service.

Betty's career led her to the Veterans Affairs for University of Michigan. Later she served as the Teacher's Assistant in Manchester public schools before working at the family owned stores on Main Street in Ann Arbor, across from The University of Michigan Football Stadium, the Big House.

Betty's heart found a home within the walls of the Bethel United Church of Christ. Her faith was unwavering and she cherished the friendships she cultivated among the parishioners, who became her extended family.

A woman of the sun and stars, Betty's love for the outdoors was infectious. Whether she was fishing on the lake, mowing the lawn or shoveling snow, she embraced nature's beauty with every sunrise or sunset. Indoors, Betty's competitive spirit came alive over cards and games, where her wit and humor often left everyone in stitches.

Betty cherished the time she spent with her beloved Ty whose love and companionship were the cornerstones of her life. Together they enjoyed numerous family vacations, creating life-long memories with friends who became family. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her two children, Steve (Karen) and Linda, along with 2 grandsons Robert (Kaylene) and Brandon Schneider and his girlfriend Robyn, 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and close friends who were, in every sense, family.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 11th, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Bethel United Church of Christ in Manchester. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Dr. David Bucholtz officiating. Following the service a luncheon will take place at the Church. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor, privately, on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Church of Christ, 10425 Bethel Church Road, Manchester, MI 48158. Donations may also be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation. Checks may be mailed to Fivenson Dermatology, Attn: David Fivenson, 3200 West Liberty Rd c5, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

To leave a memory you have of Betty, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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