Food Gatherers’ Summer Food Service Program and Services for Families Almost Here

When school is out for the summer, so are free and reduced-price school meals. Many children and families in Washtenaw County rely on this crucial source of food to meet their nutritional needs. To bridge the summertime meal gap, Food Gatherers offers special summer food resources.

Food Gatherers Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is offering “Grab and Go” meals for kids at locations throughout Washtenaw County from June 16 to August 14. At each weekly distribution, families will receive 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches for each child in the household along with shelf-stable milk. Grab and Go sites offer to-go meals for children. Children do not need to be present, and individuals can pick up meals on behalf of other families.

“By offering Grab and Go Meals, we hope to help more children and families get the nutrition they need to have a fun, healthy summer,” says LeRonica Roberts, Food Gatherers Community Food Programs Manager. “We encourage families to visit the site that works best for them, each week they need to during the summer.”

Food Gatherers Summer Food Service Program operates at locations eligible for the Grab and Go model, which is intended to promote rural access. Meals are available to all children, regardless of their address or the school district they attend. Meal schedules (available in multiple languages) and a map of locations are available on Food Gatherers’ website: FoodGatherers.org/Summer. Families can also call Food Gatherers at 734-761-2796 for assistance.

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under, or to persons up to 26 years of age who are enrolled in an educational program recognized by a state or local public educational agency. The meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

In addition to SFSP, Food Gatherers will also distribute Kroger Bags for Kids, which are full of kid-friendly snacks, ready-to-eat food, and beverages such as juice boxes. This program, sponsored by Kroger, will increase kid-friendly food available at existing pantry locations throughout the county.

More resources for families

Sun Bucks: This is a federal program that provides a total of $120 in food benefits to qualifying families with school-age children during the summer months. Questions? Contact your school district to see if you’re eligible.

that provides a total of $120 in food benefits to qualifying families with school-age children during the summer months. Questions? Contact your school district to see if you’re eligible. Check with your school about school meals: Many school districts offer a summer meal program for enrolled students. Contact your school district for more information.

To find an Eat and Play Site near you. Visit this link-

https://www.mcgi.state.mi.us/schoolnutrition/

Find local food distributions: Food Gatherers has a network of partner food pantries and meal programs that are open year-round to anyone in need. For a directory of free food distributions in Washtenaw County, visit Food Gatherers’ Find Food page or call 734-761-2796. For help finding resources outside of Washtenaw County, call 2-1-1 or go to mi211.org.

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger and eliminate its root causes in Washtenaw County. Last year, our food bank and food rescue program distributed 10.3 million pounds of food to more than 140 non-profit programs serving adults, seniors, and children. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

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