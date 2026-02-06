Eileen Bristle's Legacy was Her Love for Her Family

Eileen Clara (nee. Lindemann) Bristle, of Saline, passed away in the care of her family at Optalis Health and Rehabilitation on February 3, 2026. She was 88 years old.

Born October 26, 1937 in Lodi Township, Michigan, Eileen was born to parents Otto Edward and Clara Elizabeth (nee. Hirth) Lindemann. Eileen was baptized at home on November 24, 1937 by the Rev. A. Lederer of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was confirmed March 18, 1951 by Rev H. Engel of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Eileen worked at the Ann Arbor Bank and Trust. Additionally, Eileen was a retail clerk at A&P, Farmer Jack and Country Market. She loved gardening, nature, watching and feeding the birds, and all flowers. Her legacy was the love for her family. They were her world.

In addition to her beloved husband, Erwin Lawrence Bristle, Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Otto Lindemann; siblings, Alton and Dorothy Lindemann, Wilma and Roy Brassow, also preceded in death by Paul and Mary Lou Bristle, Elmer and Marion Bristle, Leroy and Ruth Bristle, Clarence and Inza Bristle, Carl and Betty Bristle, Ruth Bristle, Wilbert Bristle and Adolph Bristle as well as extended family.

Eileen is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dale) Radak, Cheryl (Lynn) Luckhardt; Grandchildren, Christina (nee. Radak) (Steve) Buss, Lee and Glen Luckhardt; Great-Grandchildren, Henry and Lucas Buss; Siblings, Virgina and Donald Drexler, Neil and Sue Lindemann as well as multiple nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, February 9th, 2026, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, February 10th, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Ralph Stuebs will officiate. A luncheon will also follow and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eileen’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church – Saline, or to Trinity Health At Home, 20555 Victor Parkway, Attn Hospice, Livonia, MI 48152. Check Memo Line: Eileen Bristle. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church.

To leave a memory you have of Eileen, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline