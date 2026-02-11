2-11-2026 2:46pm
Davenport/Curtiss House Tops Early Saline 2026 Property Sales
Here are the City of Saline land sales thus far in 2026.
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Address
|Grantor
|Grantee
|2/9/2026
|$3,000,000.00
|300 E MICHIGAN AVE
|CURTISS CARL I
|CITY OF SALINE
|1/28/2026
|$624,990.00
|838 KUSS DR
|PULTE HOMES OF MICHIGAN LLC
|LYNCH, MICHAEL J - EMILY S
|1/23/2026
|$360,000.00
|308 WALLACE DR
|MULKA WILLIAM P & SUSAN M
|ABRAROVA, BAHAR - ABRAROV, BATYR
|1/23/2026
|$1,074,800.00
|1271 INDUSTRIAL DR
|BANK SUPPLIES SALINE LLC
|SALINE AREA SOCCER ASSOCIATION
|1/9/2026
|$507,340.00
|832 KUSS DR
|PULTE HOMES OF MICHIGAN LLC
|MALAKOUTI-NEJAD, NAYSAN
More News from Saline
- BASKETBALL: Roehm Reaches Assist Milestone, Scores 26 Points as Saline Routs Monroe Keira Roehm reached 300 assists in Saline's big win
- BASKETBALL: Kronberg Pours in 31, Defense Shines in Saline's Win Over Monroe Depth and Readiness were the difference.