2-11-2026 2:46pm

Davenport/Curtiss House Tops Early Saline 2026 Property Sales

Here are the City of Saline land sales thus far in 2026.

Sale Date Sale Price Address Grantor Grantee
2/9/2026 $3,000,000.00 300 E MICHIGAN AVE CURTISS CARL I CITY OF SALINE
1/28/2026 $624,990.00 838 KUSS DR PULTE HOMES OF MICHIGAN LLC LYNCH, MICHAEL J - EMILY S
1/23/2026 $360,000.00 308 WALLACE DR MULKA WILLIAM P & SUSAN M ABRAROVA, BAHAR - ABRAROV, BATYR
1/23/2026 $1,074,800.00 1271 INDUSTRIAL DR BANK SUPPLIES SALINE LLC SALINE AREA SOCCER ASSOCIATION
1/9/2026 $507,340.00 832 KUSS DR PULTE HOMES OF MICHIGAN LLC MALAKOUTI-NEJAD, NAYSAN
