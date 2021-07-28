Saline Grad James Turner On Watch List for Prestigious Place-Kicker Award

Saline High School graduate James Turner has been named to the Watch List for 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.

Turner, who graduated from Saline High School in 2019, is the kicker for the University of Louisville football team. Last year, Turner went 13-of-15 on field-goal attempts and made all 40 point-after attempts to lead the Cardinals with 79 points. He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention.

The award's watch list recognizes 30 of the nation's top collegiate placekickers.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Last year's winner, Jose Borregales, plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Turner was a semifinalist for the award last year.