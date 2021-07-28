Carl Ogar Served in US Air Force, Volunteered as a Chaplain in Jail Ministry

Carl Ogar, 90, passed away peacefully after a lengthy decline in health. Born in Detroit, July 8, 1931, as an only child to Charles and Mary (Laskowska) Ogar from Poland.

Loving Husband of Yvonne (Reynolds) for the past 66 years. Dear Father of Jolene (David) Bommarito and Thomas (Amy) Ogar. Beloved Grandfather of Rachel (Christopher) Habuda, Johnathan (Dora) Ogar and Sarah Ogar. Cherished Great Grandfather of James Habuda, Gabriel Ogar and Amelia Ogar.

Carl was an admired and respected friend to many and was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force. In his early retirement years, Carl enjoyed working in jail ministry as a Chaplain sharing the Gospel.

A special thank you to the staff at Arbor Hospice in Ann Arbor for their dedication and care on behalf of Carl and family.

A private family service will be held. Memorials in Carl’s name may be made to the Michigan Christian Youth Camp at http://www.mcyc.org/donate.html.

