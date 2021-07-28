Pittsfield Township Warn of Thefts From Vehicles, Seek Public Assistance

Pittsfield Township Police warned of thefts from vehicles in the Harwood Farms, Warner Creek and Hunters Ridge subdivisions early Monday morning.

Police are also asking residents to review security camera video recorded between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and contact police if they see anything suspicious (contact Officer Brett Paterson at 734-822-6088 or patersonb@pittsfield-mi.gov)

Residents are advised to reduce the risk of theft by:

Removing valuables from vehicles.

Locking vehicles

Checking surveillance camera footage and reporting suspicious activity to police.

A post on the Department of Public Safety's Facebook Page reported that midnight shift police spotted a suspicious person with someone's property, but that the property owner did not want to prosecute. The post also said police believe there is another suspect or suspects involved.