August 1 Deadline to Nominate Saline Dog of the Year

If you have not already nominated your dog for the first Saline Dog of the Year Contest, be sure to get your entry in by the August 1 deadline. The Saline Community Fair is excited for this new contest. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms and two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 1, 2021.

Up to $500 in gift cards or merchandise from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org.

While on the website be sure to check out the opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. Both the Saline Dog of Year Contest and the volunteer opportunities can be accessed from the home page.

There is something for everyone at the 85th Saline Community Fair! See Ewe Baaaaack…at the Saline Community Fair, September 1-5, 2021.