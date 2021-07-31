Saline Twirlettes Compete in Twirling Unlimited International Championships in Canton

The Saline Twirlettes National Team competed this summer at the Twirling Unlimited International Championships in at Canton, Ohio July 8-10.

This three-day contest featured pageants, individual events, and team events. The Miss TU World Majorette Pageant is composed of model, solo, and show twirl and is open to all skill levels from Beginner to Advanced. Intermediate and Beginner Pageants consist of model, strut, and solo events while the Basic Skills Pageant consists of model, marching, and solo events. The entry into the Intermediate, Beginner, and Basic Skills pageants are based on the number of wins accumulated by the twirler in the solo event in their career, and in addition, if there were 25 or more contestants then that pageant was split into two groups A-L and M-Z. The International Solo, Strut, 2-Baton, and 3-Baton single events were open to skill levels from Beginner to Advanced.

The big winner was Amanda Coy, who is the 31st Golden Girl with the Purdue All-American Marching Band entering her Senior year this fall. Amanda was crowned Senior Miss TU World Majorette while also capturing the International Solo and Strut Championship titles. She placed 2nd in International 2-Baton and 3rd in International 3-Baton.

Sabrina Beiring, who is a University of Kentucky Sweetheart Majorette and entering her Sophomore year, placed 5th overall in the Senior Miss TU World Majorette pageant. Alexis Figueras, an incoming Junior and Majorette at Saline High School, placed 6th overall in the Teen Miss TU World Majorette Pageant. Maggie Smith, an incoming 8th grader and twirler at Milan Middle School, placed 3rd in Junior International 3-Baton.

Erin Huetteman, an incoming Sophomore and Majorette at Saline High School captured the Teen Intermediate Pageant title, group A-L. Elly LeCursi, an incoming Junior and Majorette at Saline High School placed 2nd in the same pageant. Mary Inniger, an incoming homeschooled 2nd grader, placed 3rd in the Tiny Tot Intermediate Pageant.

Laila Frye, an incoming 8th grader and twirler at Milan Middle school, captured the Junior Beginner Pageant title, group A-L. Alex Ley, an incoming 6th grader at Saline Middle School, placed 2nd in the Juvenile Beginner Pageant. Karissa Tandy, an incoming 7th grader at Saline Middle School, placed 5th in the Juvenile Basic Skills Pageant, group K-Z.

The Saline Twirlettes Trolls team: Trolls team: Caroline Corner, Leah Bersuder, Kaitlin McKenzie, Mary Inniger, Karissa Tandy, Kristina Diss

The Saline Twirlettes National Team also competed in two two team events. The Trolls dance twirl team, Leah Bersuder, Kristina Diss, Mary Inniger, Kaitlin McKenzie, and Karissa Tandy, placed 2nd in Juvenile Medium Dance Twirl. The SuperHERoes dance twirl team, Laila Frye, Katrina Grace, Jenna Huetteman, Erin Huetteman, Emily Inniger, Elly LeCursi, Alex Ley, and Maggie Smith, placed 2nd in the Junior Medium Dance Twirl category.

In addition to our Saline Twirlettes National Team, members of the Saline Twirlettes World Team also competed and had a very successful day. They are Victoria Dierks and Emma Gardner of Temperance, MI, Lexi Peats of Perrysburg, OH, and Kacie Arner and Noël Crock of Louisville, OH.

The Saline Twirlettes will be heading to Pennsylvania at the end of July for the Comeback Contest to wrap up their summer competition season. They also plan to perform at the Saline Summerfest and hope that you will come out to see them while supporting the community.