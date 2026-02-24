Robert Hutchens, Who had a Second Career in Real Estate, Was Known for Dedication to Family, Athletic Spirit

Robert Michael Hutchens, age 82, passed away Friday, February 20, 2026. Bob – or Hutch, as he was known to all his family and friends – was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 18, 1943 to William and Ina (Rhind) Hutchens. A 1961 graduate of Henry Ford High School in Detroit, he was a gifted athlete, excelling at basketball, football, and track. His love of sports remained throughout his life, and in later years he found great joy on the golf course.

Bob married his high school sweetheart, Carol Besonen in 1962, and relocated to Washtenaw County where they raised their family.

Bob began his professional career in 1964 as a recreation aide at Mercywood Hospital in Ann Arbor, organizing activities for patients. He later worked as a line operator at General Motors’ Willow Run Assembly Plant from 1965 to 1967. In 1967, Bob embarked on a 20-year career with Michigan Bell Telephone Company, later part of AT&T. During his tenure, he played an important role in the company’s transition from mechanical to electronic switching systems in the late 1960s — a pivotal advancement in telecommunications.

In the mid-1970s, Bob began investing in real estate, eventually becoming a full-time owner and operator of multi-family residential properties in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Through dedication and hard work, he built a successful second career that reflected his entrepreneurial spirit.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Robert (Randi) Hutchens of Mt. Kisco, New York, and Michelle (Monte) Doran of Saline; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Ava) Hutchens, Jennifer Hutchens, Andrew Doran, and Allison Doran; his great-grandson, Jonathan Robert Michael Hutchens; his brothers, Gary and William Hutchens; and his sister, Carol Haley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, 301 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M., with the service following at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends are invited to join the family for luncheon afterward at Travis Pointe Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the Washtenaw Housing Alliance, P.O. Box 7993, Ann Arbor, MI 48107 or by visiting https://www.whalliance.org/donate.

Bob will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong work ethic, his athletic spirit, and the many friendships he cherished throughout his life.

