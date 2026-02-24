BASKETBALL: Scorching 4th Quarter Lifts Saline Over Skyline

Down at half and tied after three, Saline had Skyline right where they wanted them as the varsity boys district tournament began at Saline High School Friday. The Hornets outscored the Eagles 19-5 in the fourth quarter to win 56-42.

"We've talked all year about this being our time. We want to be in the game and in the fourth quarter and get a chance to execute," coach Jason Pickett said. "The guys executed. it was was exactly what we wanted to do. We got a lot of defensive stops and guys stepped up and made clutch buckets."

Brady Costigan scored 16 points, including 12 in the first half. He also had three assists. Noah Kronberg scored 15 points, including two three-pointers to tie the game in the third quarter and two more in the fourth quarter as Saline took over. He also had three assists. Tristin Moore scored 13 points, including two three-points in the fourth. Chris Cotuna scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds, had seven blocks and four assists.

Saline hosts Huron as the district tournament continues at Saline Wednesday night. The game is at 5:30 p.m.

