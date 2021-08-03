Washtenaw County Health Department Announces Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities

The Washtenaw County Heath Department has organized a series of pop-up events to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers in the county.

The vaccines are free and easy to get. A parent or guardian must be present when minors are getting vaccinated. Identification is helpful for the parent or guardian, but NOT required. Identification is not required for adolescents.

As of July 27, 68.9 percent of eligible county residents have at least one dose of the vaccine and 57 percent are fully vaccinated.

In the Saline area, several areas show 80-90 percent of people 16 and older are vaccinated, especially north of Michigan Ave. South of Michigan ave, that number falls to 60-70 percent of residents.

Health Department ongoing vaccine sites Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9-11:30am and 1-3:30pm Washtenaw County Health Department

(555 Towner in Ypsilanti) Open to anyone 12+Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (one dose, 18+) Walk in during clinic hours, no appointment needed.*

Health Department pop-up vaccine sites Wed, 8/4 from 3-5pm @ The Villas Apartments(2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48197)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. Thurs, 8/5 from 3-4:30pm @ Scio Farms Manufactured Housing Community(6655 Jackson Rd in Ann Arbor)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy. Sat, 8/7 from 10am-12pm @ Grace Fellowship Church with Southeast Michigan Pull Over Prevention(1375 S Harris Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48198)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy. Flyer in English and Spanish.

We will have Spanish interpreters available. Tues, 8/10 from 5:30-7:30pm @Coachville mobile home park (3423 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. Wed, 8/11 from 3-5pm @Aspen Chase Apartments (2960 International Drive, Ypsilanti, Michigan, 48197Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. Thurs, 8/12 from 10am-12pm @ CAN Bryant Community Center(3 W. Eden Ct in Ann Arbor)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy. Fri, 8/13 from 5:30-7:30pm @ Dos Hermanos Market(412 W Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy. Tues, 8/17 from 1-3pm @ Greater Faith Mission(670 Onandaga Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy. Wed, 8/18 from 10am-12pm @ Manchester Manor manufactured home community(101 Hibbard Rd, Manchester, MI 48158)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy. Sat, 8/21 from 11:30am-1:30pm @ Fireman's Park(8795 MacArthur Blvd, Superior Charter Twp, MI 48198)Open to anyone 12+Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (one dose) Look for the Health Department RV! Walk in, no appointment needed. *If you get a 1st dose of Pfizer at this pop-up, you can get a 2nd dose either at the Health Department (555 Towner in Ypsilanti) or at a local pharmacy.

See attached PDF for more info on this map.