Health Wise: Screen Time and Mental Health - Finding a Healthier Balance

As we move into March, many families and individuals begin to feel a shift. The holidays are long gone, routines are settling back in, and spring offers a chance to reset habits—including how we use screens. While technology is essential for work, school, and connection, screen time can quietly grow out of balance if left unchecked.

What are we really noticing?

The concern isn’t technology itself. Screens help us work, learn, and stay connected. The challenge comes when screen use starts to replace sleep, in-person connection, movement, or downtime.

Many parents notice their children becoming more irritable or disengaged. Teens may struggle to disconnect or become emotionally reactive when screens are limited. Adults often report feeling constantly “on,” scrolling late into the night, or having difficulty separating work from personal time. What began as convenience can quietly become a source of stress.

Why does this matter for mental health?

When screen time goes unchecked, it can contribute to several mental health concerns. Sleep is often the first thing impacted, which then affects mood, attention, and emotional regulation. Increased screen use has also been linked to higher levels of anxiety, low mood, and difficulty coping with stress.

For children and adolescents, excessive screen time can interfere with social development, academic engagement, and self-esteem. For adults, it may lead to burnout, irritability, and disconnection from relationships. Over time, these patterns can strain family dynamics and reduce overall well-being.

What can help support healthier screen habits?

For most people, balance, not restriction, is the goal. Small, realistic changes tend to be more effective than strict rules.

Helpful approaches may include setting consistent routines around screen use (e.g., as device-free meals or a wind-down period before bed). Creating screen-free spaces in the home, particularly bedrooms, can also support better sleep and connection. For families, open conversations about how screens affect mood and stress often lead to more cooperation than rules alone.

Encouraging activities that don’t involve screens (such as outdoor time, creative play, physical movement, or simply being together) can naturally reduce reliance on devices without making screens the focus of conflict.

When is it time to consider professional support?

Additional support may be helpful when screen use is connected to ongoing emotional or behavioral concerns. This might include persistent anxiety, low mood, frequent emotional outbursts, sleep difficulties, or a noticeable decline in school or work performance.

If screen use feels compulsive, leads to significant distress when limited, or becomes a frequent source of conflict at home, it may be a sign that something deeper is going on. In these cases, focusing only on screen limits may not be enough.

How professional support helps?

Mental health professionals look beyond screen time itself and explore what role it is playing in a person’s life. Therapy can help individuals and families build emotional regulation skills, improve communication, and develop healthier coping strategies.

For some, psychological assessment can be helpful in identifying underlying concerns such as ADHD, anxiety, or mood disorders that may contribute to increased screen use. In certain cases, medication may also be part of a broader treatment plan.

With the right support, screens don’t have to be the enemy. Instead, they can become one part of a balanced routine that supports mental health, connection, and overall well-being.

*This article was guest-written by Jenipher Servin-Olivares, MS LLP of Still Waters Counseling.

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