Kathrin Kind, Bursting with Personality, Loved Being a Mother and Grandmother

Kathrin “Kathy” Ann Kind passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at the age of 76. Kathy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbor. Her presence is already incredibly missed.

Kathy was born on May 21,1949 in Hancock, MI, the daughter of Edwin and Irene (Kemppainen) Klemett, of pure Finnish descent. She graduated from Hancock High School in 1967 and continued her studies at Eastern Michigan University. After getting married and starting a family, Saline became her home base; however, her heart was always in the U.P. and she visited the family “Kamp” in Dollar Bay every summer, a treasured tradition her children and grandchildren have continued.

She was an excellent homemaker in her younger years and volunteered in local service clubs, making lifelong friends in the community. After circumstances at home changed, Kathy needed to tap into her Finnish “sisu” (grit, determination) to make her way in the world on her own. She joined a small telecommunications company that slowly grew and eventually ended up being bought by AT&T, providing long-distance service and billing to college campuses. She worked hard at her job, acquiring and maintaining accounts at colleges all over the country, giving her exciting travel opportunities. She was very successful in her position, secured a good living for herself and her family, and made lifelong friends at the company. Unfortunately, as cell phones replaced dorm room land lines, this eliminated the need for the services that her company provided. Not old enough to retire, she worked as a teller for some local banks and credit unions and started a part-time cashier job at Busch’s grocery store in Saline, a job she had for the rest of her years. We are sure Busch’s shoppers already miss her smiling face and friendly demeanor.

Kathy was a woman of many talents. A gifted cook and baker, she spoiled her family with delicious meals and treats at every holiday, special occasions, and weekly family dinners. She had a love for gardening, and kept up her yard each summer with beautiful flowers and plants, including growing her own vegetables and herbs, and even did her own canning back in the day. She had an artist’s eye and indulged her creative side in sewing and quilting projects, various craft projects, and home décor, collecting many antiques over the years.

Kathy was bursting with personality. She had a sharp wit and loved to laugh, often getting herself into unbelievably funny situations she loved to share. She was compassionate and generous to a fault, always helping where she could. She loved being a mother and a grandmother as she watched her children and grandchildren grow up, and was always very involved in their lives.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Nona (Robert) Walls, Andrea Smith, Jill (Kerry) Durnen, and Kaisa Hartman; granddaughter Hope (Collin) Holmes and grandson Carter Smith; nieces and nephews, cousins, lifelong friends, her Busch’s family, her Hillcrest Drive family and her beloved cat, Bushka. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Irene Klemett; sister, Lois Lescelius; brother, Phil Klemett; brother, Rick Klemett; a stillborn daughter; and grandson, Hayden Smith.

Friends may join the family for visitation at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home on Friday, May 22nd, 2026 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Saturday, May 23rd from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Saline Area Social Service, 1259 Industrial Drive, Saline, MI 48176 or by visiting https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate/ Donations may also be made to Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline, Michigan, 48176. Please write “Meals on Wheels” in the check’s memo line. To leave a memory you have of Kathy, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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