Saline Takes SEC Red Golf Championship

The Saline varsity boys golf team won the SEC Red Championship Monday at Leslie Park Golf Course.

The Hornets went into the tournament with a 12-1 record, having lost to Pioneer in a 5th-man tiebreaker. To win the SEC, Saline needed to beat Pioneer. They did, 302-315.

Saline set a school record with 5 of the 9 golfers on the All-Conference team.

"This was so awesome! I am so happy for the guys. They have worked hard all season to prepare for this postseason. We had a hard loss to Pioneer during the season and we vowed we would learn from that and become better. The guys did that and accomplished their goal of being Conference Champions. Also, to win 3 years in a row is very special, especially with the talent we have in our conference," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "The conditions were challenging today and the guys were patient and they played very smart.

Graham Bogdasarian, on his birthday, shot 73 to take first in the tournament. He also led Saline in points for the season and was second in the SEC. He won or tied for first in seven of 13 SEC matches.

"To have a freshman like Graham Bogdasarian is every coach's dream. He is such a hard worker and a tremendous player and I couldn't be happier for him to have the success he has had," coach Williams-Hoak said.

Senior Haidren Stewart shot 75 to finish second in the SEC Red tournament and third in the joint SEC Red/White score. He was fifth in points to earn All Conference for the third time. He won or tied for first six times.

Eddie Robbins was third in the SEC Red tournament with a score of 76. He placed a member of the All Conference team with an overall finish of fifth and he took seventh in points to earn All-Conference honors for the second time. The sophomore won four SEC matches this year. He did all this after returning from illness.

"Eddie Robbins back with us competing after he missed some time," coach Williams-Hoak said. "Eddie was unbelievable in how positive he stayed while he was sick and he was so determined to make it back and for him to go out there today in that heat coming off of that sickness and perform that well was so inspiring to the team."

Jack McFarlane shot 78 to take sixth in the Red Division tournament and 8th overall. He won his first All-Conference award by taking ninth in points.

Leo Sotiropoulos shot 79 to tie for 8th in the SEC Red and take 11th overall.

"Jack and Leo are two guys who have worked so hard, and for them to have success is also very special," coach Williams-Hoak said.

Harper Hummel shot 83. Due to his strong league play, including three SEC match wins, he made the SEC All-Conference team for a third time.

"I am also so happy for our special seniors, Haidren Stewart and Harper Hummel. Their impact on our team over the years is instrumental in the success we are having and it is so great that they get a Conference Championship and All Conference honors," coach Williams-Hoak said.

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