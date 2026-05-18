BASEBALL: Saline Drops 2 in SEC Red, Falls Back Into Tie With Dexter

The Saline varsity baseball team began the week by sweeping a doubleheader with Dexter to take command of the SEC Red in the second-to-last week of the season. They finished the week, however, with a 5-3 loss to Dexter and 7-3 loss to Pioneer.

Saline's SEC Record fell to 12-3 - same as Dexter.

Saline finishes the season with three games against Bedford (8-7), including a doubleheader at Bedford Monday. Dexter has three games against Monroe (5-10), including a doubleheader at Monroe Monday.

In the 5-3 loss to Dexter, Mason Piazza doubled in three at-bats and drove in three runs. Devin Lilley tripled for Saline. Brady Whitford took the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, in six innings of work. He allowed six hits and three walks while fanning seven.

Friday, the Hornets resumed a game with Pioneer that Saline led 1-0. Pioneer blew it open with five runs in the fifth inning. Piazza took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, in four innings on seven hits and a walk, while striking out four.

At the plate, Nolan Klein was two for four. Piazza, Ryan James and Whitford each had a hit and RBI for Saline.

Saturday, Saline split two non-league games. In the 4-3 loss to Northville, Saline managed six hits, including a double and single for Lilley, who had Saline's only RBI. Starter Julien Polidano took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks, with a strikeout. Saline was down 4-0 before scoring one in the fifth and two in the sixth inning.

Nolan Klein hit two doubles and a home run in the 6-2 win over Mason. He had two runs scored and three RBI. Piazza had a hit and RBI. Colton Tousa drove in a run and scored. Lilley also drove in a run.

Mikey Muir pitched six innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits. He walked none and struck out one.

More News from Saline