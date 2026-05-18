Preview of Monday's Saline City Council Meeting

Saline City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Much of Monday's meeting will center around annual activities.

Fire Protection Special Assessment

The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed 1-mill special assessment levy for the fire department. The levy is expected to raise $1,086,000. This financing mechanism could be replaced by a fire authority millage expected before voters in the fall. City Council will be asked if it supports a resolution calling for the assessment.

Budget Hearing

City Council will hold a public hearing on the 2027 budget. The city is seeking a 17.3014-mill tax assessment for operations, refuse collection, street improvements and the fire assessment levy. Inflation is raising costs of equipment, personnel, health care, and contractual services.

Saline Youth Council Presentation

There is a presentation on the Saline Youth Council, comprising Caleb Ciechanowski, Dante Costanzo, Mayor Reddy, Marlow Stamp, Sidak Singh, Avery Winfree, Ava Jenkins, Sophie Pletz and William Maloy. The City Council liaison to the committee is Tramane Halsch. The staff representative is Sunshine Lambert.

Main Street Role in Davenport/Curtiss Fundraising

The city and Saline Main Street are considering an aggreement that would allow the Saline Historic Downtown Alliance (Main Streets 501 (c)(3) organization) to serve as the fiscal sponsor for the city's Davenport-Curtiss House Work Group. The SHDA can sponsor fundraising efforts, like the Backyard Barbecue, planned for Aug. 1, 2026, and allow donors to receive tax deductions for their donations.

Council is expected to vote on the agreement Monday.

Rehab of Drinking Well 2

City staff is asking council to consider a rehabilitation pf Well number 2 to maintain reliability and extend the useful life of the asset. The city is considering a $64,742 expendidture with Peerless Midwest for the work, which would include removal and inspection of the existing pump and motor, cleaning and rehab of the well screen, televising the well to assess structural integrity and chemical and mechanical cleaning to restore capacity. The SHDA will keep six percent of all donations collected as a fee.

New Fee Structure

The building department is seeking new permit fees as many have not been updated since 2020. Click here for more.

Closed Session

City Council plans to go into closed session to discuss a written legal opinion of the city attorney and to discuss a legal strategy connected with negotiating collective bargaining.

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