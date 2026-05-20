Jean Kirk Will Be Remembered for Her Gentle Spirit, Unwavering Devotion to Family and Faith

Jean Marie Kirk, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Jean dedicated several years of her life as a teacher, touching students with her kindness, patience, and love of learning. She later transitioned from her teaching role to raising her ten children and embraced her role as a homemaker, creating a warm and welcoming place filled with love, faith, and cherished memories. Jean loved children far beyond her own family and opened both her home and heart to others with affection and kindness. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, unwavering devotion to family and faith, and the compassion and care she extended to everyone around her. Her legacy of love, generosity, and grace will continue through all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Jean is survived by her children, Douglas, Kathleen (George), Cynthia (Mark), Karen (Jeff), Jeanmarie, Mary (Chris), Susan (Steve), Kris (Fletcher), Michelle (Randy), and Sharon (Mark); her beloved sister, Doris (late Bernard); grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Alissa, Michael, Abbey (Tony), Patrick, Joseph, Cody, Julia, Evan, Tyler, William, Joseph, Jack, Fletcher, Mia, and Alexander; great-granddaughter Nicolette; beloved sister-in-law, Jane, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Bill; her brother, Robert (Geraldine); her sister-in-law, Mary Rita, brother-in-law, Jack; and her parents, Joseph and Leona.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 21st from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will continue Friday, May 22nd at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline from 10:30 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass a luncheon will also be held at the Church. Jean will be laid to rest along with her husband in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery in McKean, PA in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic School, 910 Austin Drive, Saline, MI 48176 or to Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network, 425 West 18th Street, Erie, PA 16502 or online by visiting https://www.ssjnn.org/donate/ Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. To leave a memory you have of Jean, to sign her guestbook, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline