Saline MI
3-27-2026 12:44am

Saline Chamber Announces Circle of Excellence Award Winners

Tim Austin has been named Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 Circle of Excellence award winners. They are:

  • Citizen of the Year – Tim Austin
  • Visionary – Mary Lindquist
  • First Responder – Police Chief Marlene Radzik
  • Small Business Award – Dan’s Downtown Tavern
  • Large Business Award – Toyota Motor North America R&D
  • Rising Star Award – CLAY + CODE, Tara Joshi
  • Distinguished Veteran Award – Stan Harrison
  • Youth of the Year – William Maloy

The Circle of Excellence banquet is April 23 at Travis Pointe Country Club. For more, click here: Circle of Excellence - Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

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