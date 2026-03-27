Saline Chamber Announces Circle of Excellence Award Winners

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 Circle of Excellence award winners. They are:

Citizen of the Year – Tim Austin

Visionary – Mary Lindquist

First Responder – Police Chief Marlene Radzik

Small Business Award – Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Large Business Award – Toyota Motor North America R&D

Rising Star Award – CLAY + CODE, Tara Joshi

Distinguished Veteran Award – Stan Harrison

Youth of the Year – William Maloy

The Circle of Excellence banquet is April 23 at Travis Pointe Country Club. For more, click here: Circle of Excellence - Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

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