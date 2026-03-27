Saline Chamber Announces Circle of Excellence Award Winners
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 Circle of Excellence award winners. They are:
- Citizen of the Year – Tim Austin
- Visionary – Mary Lindquist
- First Responder – Police Chief Marlene Radzik
- Small Business Award – Dan’s Downtown Tavern
- Large Business Award – Toyota Motor North America R&D
- Rising Star Award – CLAY + CODE, Tara Joshi
- Distinguished Veteran Award – Stan Harrison
- Youth of the Year – William Maloy
The Circle of Excellence banquet is April 23 at Travis Pointe Country Club. For more, click here: Circle of Excellence - Saline Area Chamber of Commerce
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