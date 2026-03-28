Charles Meyer, Air Force Veteran, Was an Electrical Engineer Who Established Radiological Treatment for Cancer Patients

Charles Raymond Meyer, Ph.D., age 81, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, with his wife and daughter by his side. Charles was born January 7, 1945, to the late Raymond and Josephine Meyer of Delta, Colorado. On September 21, 1984, Charles married Kathleen (Alloway). In 1988, their daughter, Kelly Alloway Meyer, was born. Charles was a service member of the United States Air Force. He received his B.S.E.E. and M.S.E.E. degrees from Colorado State University in 1967 and 1969, respectively, and his Ph.D. degree from Iowa State University in 1972. From 1976-79, he was Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and from 1979-81, he was Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Colorado. He joined the University of Michigan faculty in 1981 as Assistant Professor of Radiology and one of the first faculty members in the Division of Basic Radiological Sciences. He was promoted to Associate Professor in 1988 and Professor in 1996, and was appointed Professor of Biomedical Engineering in 1998.

In 1985, Professor Meyer established the Digital Imaging Processing Laboratory within the Division of Basic Radiological Sciences. Professor Meyer’s research focused on the many aspects of image registration, especially three-dimensional imaging. He developed techniques to optimize comparison of images on the same modality over time, and comparison of images of the same tissue obtained on two different imaging modalities. These techniques have been particularly useful in imaging oncology patients. He authored more than 121 peer-reviewed publications and garnered continuous research funding, much of it from the National Cancer Institute. In recognition of his extensive research efforts, in 2011 Professor Meyer was recognized by the University of Michigan Medical School as a founding inductee in its “League of Research Excellence.” The Regents then named Charles R. Meyer Professor Emeritus of Radiology and Professor Emeritus of Biomedical Engineering in December 2012.

My dad was an amazing husband, father, and overall human being. He was, and will always be, my hero. He had a way of always offering a different perspective without judgment, just love. He enjoyed windsurfing, cars, soccer, his research and work, a good dark chocolate, and Angelo’s Restaurant. He became a soccer coach to be part of my soccer journey, which created some of my most cherished memories. He volunteered on the board of Daycroft Montessori and helped to build a new location so that he was actively involved in my education. He taught me how to fish, golf, and drive a manual (in an old truck with no power steering) in the mountains of Colorado. He took part in fostering all the little critters my mom would come home with from the Humane Society of Huron Valley. He never turned away from helping a person or an animal in need. His heart was gentle and generous. He gave me a great many words of wisdom and life lessons that I am so thankful for and still carry with me. I am so proud to be his daughter. My mother got to spend 42 years with her best friend, and they created a life of love and commitment, an example of true love without ego.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, April 13th, 2026 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Inurnment will take place in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Columbarium. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, Memo Line: Catholic School, 910 Austin Drive, Saline, MI 48176. Contributions may also be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, PO Box 7026, Liberty Station, Ann Arbor, MI 48107. To leave a memory you have of Chuck, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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