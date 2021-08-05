Lodi Township Board Meeting Approves Liquor License Resolution for Travis Pointe, Money Transfer to Cover Arbor Farms Costs

The Lodi Board of Trustees met Tuesday night at Lodi Township Hall approving unanimously all action items on their agenda:

J. Patrick Howe presented a proposal for a liquor license transfer for Travis Pointe Country Club. The club currently holds a club/non-profit license, but the sale of the club to a for-profit company requires the request of a quota class C on-premises liquor license. The board approved two resolutions in support of the changes. Rescue Plan Policy 2021-001. In order to accept the Federal Rescue Act Funds the township must have the Federal Procurement Conflict of Interest Policy on file. The board approved a motion on the issue.

Due to the cost of the Arbor Preserve reviews including attorney fees and planner fees the township has exceeded what it allotted in its 2021-2022 budget. The fees associated with the new planner have also increased. The board motioned to transfer $50,000 into the budget from the fund balance to cover the fees associated with the bills generated for Arbor Preserve and the fees for the voting machine service contract. The balance of the transfer will be added to Planning and Zoning Consulting fees. The board accepted Barbara Giezentaner’s resignation from ZBA.

The board acccepted Mike Bunton’s resignation from the Planning Commission and ZBA and appointed Cindy Strader to Planning Commission representative term ending 2022.

The board accepted Jane Chronis's resignation as Deputy Supervisor and appointed Jane Chronis to the ZBA, term ending 2022

The board appointed Ann Warner to the ZBA as an alternate, term ending 2022