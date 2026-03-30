What to do in Saline - Check Out the Library, Musical Trio, Builders Material Auction, Egg Hunt, Easter Brunch and More

It's spring break as April begins. Check out our weekly events.

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13 events this week on our calendar: Monday-Sunday

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Music & Movement - Mon Mar 30 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Time to shake, shake, shake your sillies out! A fun program for preschool-age children and their caregivers to wiggle, sing, and more.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

The Floor is Lava! - Mon Mar 30 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Get ready to turn up the heat and unleash your inner adventurer with our Floor is Lava Program! Inspired by the classic childhood game, participants navigate a self-paced obstacle course to find their way to safety!

For ages 5-12. No registration is required.

[more details]

Blood and Lipstick: Inside the Minds of Michigan's Most Lethal Women - Mon Mar 30 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we welcome true crime author Tobin Buhk, who will cover the infamous Michigan Borgia, who used strychnine to lop off an entire branch of her family tree; three sirens who lured a rich lawyer to his death; an heiress whose obsession with an earthy mechanic turned deadly; and many others.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Explore the Art of... Rosa Bonheur - Mon Mar 30 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Color your world by exploring the art of famous artists and creating your own inspired art. In this session, we will explore the horses of Rosa Bonheur.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Escape Room: Houdini's Secret Room - Tue Mar 31 2:30 pm

Saline District Library

Work together to find clues to solve puzzles in order to escape in this interactive escape room program!

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Pajama Storytime - Tue Mar 31 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear your coziest pajamas and bring your stuffie to enjoy a special evening storytime. Read stories, sing songs, and rhymes before settling down for the night.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Kerrytown Concert House

Brooklyn-based improviser-composer collective Tropos—featuring University of Michigan ’14 alum Yuma Uesaka—returns to Ann Arbor for a double bill with Kenji Lee’s Fortune Teller Trio. Rooted in the improvisational spirit of jazz and creative music while embracing the formal rigor and timbral curiosity of contemporary concert music, Tropos brings what critic Nate Chinen describes as an “engaging balance of precision and daring.” The set will feature new works alongside selections from Switches,… [more details]

Fine Print Bookshop Book Club - Thu Apr 2 6:00 pm

Fine Print Bookshop Book Club

They will be discussing Project Hail Mary in honor of the it being one of the best books we've ever read...oh, and the new movie too. We'll be doing our best to keeping the topic centered on the book only and keeping away from any spoilers of the film.

You can join them by purchasing the book through Fine Print Bookshop or a $5.00 gift card. [more details]

Michigan Live Building Materials Auction - Sat Apr 4 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Biggest Building Material Auction in Michigan is Back!

Ready to remodel your kitchen, update your bathrooms, or tackle that big flooring project without emptying your wallet? Join us for the Michigan Live Building Material Auction where you can bid and save big on truckloads of brand-new, high-quality home improvement supplies.

This is a fast-paced live auction featuring a huge selection of materials—you set the price! Don't pay retail, pay auction!

What You Can Expect to Find:

Kitchen &… [more details]

Turner's Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Sat Apr 4 9:00 am

Turner's Garden Center

Hop into spring at Turners Greenhouse!🐰🌸

Celebrate the season with a FREE Easter Egg Hunt on April 4th! Bring the whole family for a morning of fun, laughter, and springtime excitement. The hunt begins at 9AM SHARP, and there’s something for everyone:

🌸Children 6 & under: hunt for eggs inside our greenhouse, surrounded by beautiful houseplants and blooms

🌸Kids 7 & older: explore the nursery for hidden eggs among our trees and shrubs

🌸Adults: special Easter eggs await at the register with… [more details]

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny! - Sat Apr 4 9:30 am

Clay & Code

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny!

Join us for a SPECIAL EDITION Saturday morning CLAYplaytime!

Kids will create their own Clay Bunny Dreamcatcher, complete with sweet bunnies and decorative texture. After creating in wet clay, we’ll glaze and personalize each piece to celebrate the season.

And the best part? A special meet & greet with the real Easter Bunny — Beyoncé! Beyoncé is a gentle white Holland Lop who loves attention and photos. Families will have time to say hello, take… [more details]

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny! - Sat Apr 4 9:30 am

Clay & Code

Bunny Dreamcatchers & Meet the Easter Bunny!

Join us for a SPECIAL EDITION Saturday morning CLAYplaytime!

Kids will create their own Clay Bunny Dreamcatcher, complete with sweet bunnies and decorative texture. After creating in wet clay, we’ll glaze and personalize each piece to celebrate the season.

And the best part? A special meet & greet with the real Easter Bunny — Beyoncé! Beyoncé is a gentle white Holland Lop who loves attention and photos. Families will have time to say hello, take… [more details]

Easter Brunch - Sun Apr 5 10:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Celebrate Easter with friends and family at Lake Forest Golf Club on Sunday, April 5th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for a festive Easter Brunch.Enjoy a delicious holiday buffet featuring brunch favorites, a made-to-order omelette station, Belgian waffles, fresh salads, charcuterie, assorted breads and pastries, and a sweets table. Guests can also enjoy live music during brunch and a full bar with specialty cocktails, including mimosas, sangria, espresso martinis, and more.Pricing:• Ages 14 & Up – … [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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