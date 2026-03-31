Norwin Raus Jr., Saline High School Graduate, Served in the US Navy, Worked at R&B Machinery for More Than 40 Years

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Norwin Herman Raus Jr. of Manchester, Michigan. Norwin passed away peacefully at the age 88 on Sunday, March 29, 2026 with family and friends by his side. Norwin was born in Scio Township on May 5, 1937 to the late Norwin Raus Sr. and Hilda (Dieterle) Raus. Norwin graduated from Saline High School in 1954. He served 2 years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Henry W. Tucker with his brother Edward. Norwin then returned home to the love of his life Janet Reed. They immediately wed on August 30, 1957 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage. They were blessed with two sons, Robert Norwin and Norwin Robert III. Norwin is survived by his son Norwin R. Raus III and his sister Kathrene Hoey. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, eldest son Robert, and his siblings Edward, Magdalene, and Frederick. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Early in life he worked at Hall’s Grocery. Norwin then hired in at R & B Machine Tool. He took great pride in working for R & B Machine Tool for 40+ years where he walked to work every day. Norwin collected antique John Deere tractors and cars that caught his attention. He enjoyed tinkering on different projects. Norwin’s attention to detail allowed him to craft beautiful grandfather clocks. He also had a unique hobby of making homemade wine that was enjoyed by many. Including the communion wine that is still used at St. Paul United Church of Christ where he was a member. Norwin is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 8th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jim Coran officiating. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline where he will be laid to rest with his wife Janet. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. A luncheon will also be held following the service and will take place at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norwin’s name may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 West Michigan Ave. Saline, MI 48176. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Norwin, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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