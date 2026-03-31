James Kessler, Husband and Father, Worked for 30 Years at Detroit Edison, Who Could Fix Anything and Help Anyone

James Edward Kessler, age 83, of Saline, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 surrounded by his family. Jim was born on May 2, 1942 to the late Martha (Ascherl) and Edward Kessler. He graduated from Romulus High School in 1960 and served in the US Army (Georgia and Vietnam) from 1964 to 1966. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (Cuddy) Kessler; his three sons, Mike Kessler (Serena) of Ann Arbor, Sean Kessler (Kristine) of Ann Arbor, and Jamie Kessler (Melissa) of Chicago; and his four grandchildren, Hobbs Kessler, Natalie Kessler, Arabella Kessler, and Adrianna Kessler. He is also survived by his sister Linda Halford. He was preceded in death by siblings Edwina Fick and John Kessler.

Jim retired from Detroit Edison in 1999 after working for 30 years as a field technician. Mechanically inclined, he was known as a trouble-shooter and the guy who could fix anything and help anyone. He enjoyed hunting and fishing – and all things John Deer. He took pride in his lawn and his garden, loved spending time with his grandchildren, going up north to the cottage, and making his friends and family laugh (or groan) at his jokes.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, April 4th, 2026 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Allen Kannapell officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. A luncheon will also be held at Dan’s Downtown Tavern following the Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to Fisher House Michigan, PO Box 130466, Ann Arbor, MI 48113 https://www.fisherhousemichigan.org/ or to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Road, Ste 150, Bingham Farms, MI 48025-5819 https://parkinsonsmi.org/support/#donatenow.

To leave a memory you have of Jim, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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