LODI TOWNSHIP: Supervisor Godek Has Died

(From Lodi Township)

Lodi Township is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Township Supervisor Jan Godek, who died on April 2, 2026, at the age of 79.

Jan Godek faithfully served the residents of Lodi Township with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to public service. During her tenure as Supervisor, she worked diligently to guide the township through growth and development while preserving the character and quality of life that define the community. Jan was known for her willingness to listen and collaborate, and her leadership leaves a lasting impact on Lodi Township and its residents.

“Jan was a respected leader and a steady voice for our township,” said Christina Smith, Clerk. “She will be remembered for her thoughtful leadership, strong work ethic, and genuine care for the people she served.”

The Township Board, staff, and residents extend their heartfelt condolences to Jan's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. In honor of her service and to celebrate her memory, township flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday, April 6, 2026.

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