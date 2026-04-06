Saline Considers 4 New Positions in City Budget

The City of Saline is working toward a budget for 26-27 that would spend $17.2 million on a little more than $19 million in revenue.

That would raise the fund balance from 2.88 million to $4.72 million.

Highlights would include new positions in city government, including an economic development director, a facilities manager, and two wastewater treatment personnel.

Councillor Nicole Rice said the city would benefit of grant writing skills were part of the economic development position.

That includes $3.6 million in bond proceeds, including more than $3 million for the Davenport-Curtiss property.

The Saline Police Department costs are expected to rise from $2.1 million to $2.6 million. That number, however, was at $2.4 million the previous year.

DPW costs expected to rise 29 percent to $1.14 million. The cost for parks and trees is projected to fall by 14 percent to $509,000.

Rec center revenue is expected to fall 33 percent to $2 million. General fund contributions are expected to fall from $1.4 million to $400,000.

Other expenditures:

$1 million for the Saline River Valley Trail.

$1.25 for the Woodland culvert replacement.

The expense of community transit is expected to more than double to almost $120,000.

More News from Saline