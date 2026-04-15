Mayor Marl Announces Re-Election Plans

Saline Mayor Brian Marl is the first to announce his candidacy for local office.

“I am excited to share that I will be a candidate for reelection in November 2026,” said

Marl, Mayor since 2013 after winning in the 2012 general election. “Perhaps more than ever before, now is the time for continuity of leadership. We need a Mayor with a positive, clear, and consistent vision, and a track record of bringing together diverse groups to confront our community’s shared challenges.”

Among the issues Marl wants to see through is the completion of the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project, a downtown gathering space, activating and sustaining the Davenport-Curtiss property, enhancement to the rec center and parks and business attraction.

"My focus will remain on the issues that matter most - financial stewardship, economic development, support for public safety, investment in city infrastructure, and openness/transparency in City government," Marl said.

Marl announced his candidacy in a press release. He will kick off his campaign from 5:30 to 7 p.m., May 21, at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and former State Rep. Felicia Brabec will be special guests.

Marl's press release included the endorsements of City Council Member Jim Dell'Orco, former Council Member Chuck Lesch, local leader and Main Street Board Member Rebecca Schneider and State Rep. Morgan Foreman.

“I’ve seen Mayor Marl put his passion for our town to work over the past several years, tackling challenges both big and small. His dedication and steady leadership have delivered real results, with many transformative projects now underway across the city," Schneider said. To keep Saline moving forward, we need the open, thoughtful leadership Mayor Marl brings to our community.”

To date, nobody has challenged Marl for the Mayor's position. Thus far, Council Member Dean Girbach and Board of Education Trustee Michael McVey have expressed interest in running for Mayor.

The council seats belonging to Nicole Rice, Dean Girbach and Janet Dillon expire at the end of 2026.

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