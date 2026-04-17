Social media was abuzz with a reported shooting at Linden Square Assisted Living late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

We've reviewed emergency audio and this is what we learned:

Saline Police were dispatched to Linden Square for a reported assault at 11:36 p.m.

Someone called 911 and said there was some sort of shooting. Dispatch was informed of supposedly three shooters.

At 11:41 p.m., an officer on the scene said reports of multiple shooters appeared unfounded.

Police took a call from a woman in a grey Ford Escort. The woman told dispatch she would be waiting for police to arrive at her location near Textile Road and Bicentennial in Pittsfield Township.

At 11:42 p.m., a police officer told dispatch that shots were fired inside the building, but that it didn't seem like anyone was hit.

At 11:46 p.m., the woman in the Escort told police she'd accidentally discharged her weapon before fleeing.

A victim with lacerations on her/his arm was found and taken to Huron Valley Ambulance in front of the buildings.

The woman in the Escort was now near Campbell Road, south of Textile Road.

Officers began clearing and securing buildings.

Officers located the woman in the Escort. The woman was later taken to the Saline Police Department for questioning.

The Saline Post hopes to learn more from police later this morning.

In 2023, a woman who worked at Linden Square was murdered by an ex-boyfriend while on a break in the old UAW parking lot across the street in a striking act of violence.

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