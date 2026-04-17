Saline Police: Woman Injured in Scuffle, Gun Discharged at Linden Square

News release from the Saline Police Department on the incident late Thursday at Linden Square.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers from the Saline Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Woodland Drive for a reported shooting. The caller advised Washtenaw County Metro-Dispatch that a shot was fired, but “nobody was shot.”

Upon arrival, officers determined that two adult females and one adult male, identified as acquaintances of the victim, had traveled from Detroit to Saline to confront the victim as she was leaving her place of employment. The confrontation stemmed from a prior dispute.

During the encounter, a physical altercation occurred involving three females. At some point during the incident, one of the involved females—who is a valid Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holder—discharged a firearm. The male subject fled the scene following the gunshot.

The two females who arrived with the male left the area but later contacted 9-1-1 and were located by Pittsfield Township Police at the intersection of Campbell Road and Textile Road. Both individuals, a 28-year-old and a 21-year-old female from Detroit, Michigan, were taken into custody and transported to the Saline Police Department for further investigation. The firearm involved was recovered and secured by officers.

The victim, a 26-year-old female from Lincoln Park, Michigan, sustained injuries during the physical altercation and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No gunshot injuries were reported, and no other individuals were harmed.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Additional details are not being released at this time. Upon completion, the case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of potential charges.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Saline Police Department at (734) 429-7911.

Chief M. Radzik

Saline Police Department

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