TENNIS: Saline Downs Monroe, 6-2, Improves to 6-1
Saline is off to a 6-1 start after a 6-2 victory over Monroe Thursday.
Saline won all six games started by regular starters.
Saline split their four singles matches. Sophia McGee, a sophomore, had the tough task of competing in singles 1. She lost 6-1 and 6-3.
In Singles 3 Isabela Correa lost 6-2 and 6-0.
In Singles 2, Fiona Loverich won 6-0 and 6-0.
Isabella Apone won her Singles 4 match 6-0 and 6-0.
Saline was perfect in doubles.
In Doubles 1, Leah Bersuder and Harper Green won 6-2 and 6-3.
In Doubles 2, Abby Bryan and Carmen Pagilinan won, 6-0 and 6-0.
In Doubles 3, Nishil Patel and Alexandra Warner won 6-0 and 6-1.
And in Doubles 4, Leela Dean and Anna Tomaszewski won 6-0 and 6-0.
More News from Saline
- Earth Day Walk Saturday at Salt Springs Park Want to do something in Saline for Earth Day? Here are a few options.
- Retro Gaming Day Saturday at Otto's Enjoy all-you-can-play vintage gaming at Otto's Arcade & Club on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.