TENNIS: Saline Downs Monroe, 6-2, Improves to 6-1

Saline is off to a 6-1 start after a 6-2 victory over Monroe Thursday.

Saline won all six games started by regular starters.

Sophia McGee

Saline split their four singles matches. Sophia McGee, a sophomore, had the tough task of competing in singles 1. She lost 6-1 and 6-3.

In Singles 3 Isabela Correa lost 6-2 and 6-0.

In Singles 2, Fiona Loverich won 6-0 and 6-0.

Isabella Apone won her Singles 4 match 6-0 and 6-0.

Saline was perfect in doubles.

In Doubles 1, Leah Bersuder and Harper Green won 6-2 and 6-3.

In Doubles 2, Abby Bryan and Carmen Pagilinan won, 6-0 and 6-0.

In Doubles 3, Nishil Patel and Alexandra Warner won 6-0 and 6-1.

And in Doubles 4, Leela Dean and Anna Tomaszewski won 6-0 and 6-0.

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