SOFTBALL: Saline Takes 2 From Clarkston

Saline defeated Clarkston, 6-2 and 8-0, in two non-conference games, Friday at Saline High School.

Saline now boasts a 6-0 record.

Grace Waldrop stroked three hits and had three RBI in Saline's 6-2 win. Zosia Muar was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Reese Rupert was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

Abby Curtis started and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four in two innings of work. Mazur pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Harper Grambau pitched seven innings of two-hit, shutout softball in the 8-0 win. She struck out nine and walked none.

Saline scored eight runs on 11 hits, including three runs in the first, three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth.

Rupert went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and a run scored. Madelyn Foster went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Casey Griffin, Waldrop, Mazur, Madison Bellus, Grambau, and Makayla Shelton had hits. Saline hosts a doubleheader Saturday against Paw Paw.

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