4-17-2026 11:55pm
Retro Gaming Day Saturday at Otto's
Enjoy all-you-can-play vintage gaming at Otto's Arcade & Club on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The day of retro gaming is, tongue-in-cheek, in honor of National Husband Appreciation Day. Admission is $20 per adult, $30 per couple and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Otto's is located at 7641 N. Ann Arbor St. in Saline.
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