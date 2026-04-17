Retro Gaming Day Saturday at Otto's

Enjoy all-you-can-play vintage gaming at Otto's Arcade & Club on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day of retro gaming is, tongue-in-cheek, in honor of National Husband Appreciation Day. Admission is $20 per adult, $30 per couple and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Otto's is located at 7641 N. Ann Arbor St. in Saline.

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