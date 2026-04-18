Saline MI
4-18-2026 12:08am

Earth Day Walk Saturday at Salt Springs Park

From Jenn Harmount, Saline City Council

The Saline Environmental Commission and Parks & Rec are happy to announce a fun, family-friendly Earth Month City of Saline event line-up:

  • Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. at Salt Springs Park. Guided Nature Walk.
  • Saturday, April 24, Brecon Park Clean-up at 10 a.m. CLAYnections from 6-8 p.m. at Clay + Code, 106 W. Michigan.
  • Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., celebrate Earth Day with a movie night (The Wild Robot) and popcorn.
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive