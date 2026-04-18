4-18-2026 12:08am
Earth Day Walk Saturday at Salt Springs Park
From Jenn Harmount, Saline City Council
The Saline Environmental Commission and Parks & Rec are happy to announce a fun, family-friendly Earth Month City of Saline event line-up:
- Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. at Salt Springs Park. Guided Nature Walk.
- Saturday, April 24, Brecon Park Clean-up at 10 a.m. CLAYnections from 6-8 p.m. at Clay + Code, 106 W. Michigan.
- Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., celebrate Earth Day with a movie night (The Wild Robot) and popcorn.
More News from Saline
- Retro Gaming Day Saturday at Otto's Enjoy all-you-can-play vintage gaming at Otto's Arcade & Club on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- SOFTBALL: Saline Takes 2 From Clarkston Saline swept their third doubleheader of the season.