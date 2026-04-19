SOCCER: Sturms, Derneika Each Score 2 in Saline's 6-0 Win Over Dexter

Caylin Sturms scored two goals and set up three more on corner kicks as Saline defeated Dexter, 6-0, Saturday afternoon at Hornet Stadium. Senior Nada Derneika also scored twice on two Sturms corner kicks. Sadie Walsh and Bella Barnes also scored for Saline.

Evie James posted the shutout in goal as Saline won its fourth in a row. Saline has outscored its opponents 28-0 in those four games.

Saline dominated the play in the first half, but the game was scoreless, in part due to the excellent play of the busy Dexter goalie.

The Hornets broke the shutout early in the second half. From the left corner, Sturms kicked one to the far side of the goal. Bella Barnes leaped into the air and headed the ball past the goalie.

It wasn't long before the Hornets added goal two.

Sadie Walsh was cruising through the slot when she deflected a cross pass off the post and into the goal.

Saline went up 3-0 after Sturms took a corner and put it again to the far side. This time it was Derneika who went up and headed the ball over a defender and just inside the post for a goal.

Saline took a 4-0 lead when Walsh threaded a pass through the seam to Sturms who scored on a wide-open goal.

Dereneik'as second goal, which also came off a Sturms corner, made it 5-0.

Saline concluded its offensive outpurst when the Hornets were awarded after the speedy Harper Greener was trippped speeding up the right wing. Sturms lined up about 25 yards out, on the right wing, and kicked the pperfect ball into the top left corner to make it 6-0.

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