A Look Ahead at Monday's City Council Meeting

Work Meeting on Budget

City Holds Work Meeting on Budget

City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. to review the recommended budget.

City Considers Fire Assessment

City Council expects to assess the 1-mill assessment on the city to raise revenue to pay its share of fire services. Council is expected to consider a resolution. The city is expected to pay the fire department almost $1.1 million this year. The special assessment is expected to raise $646,746.

Fire Authority Articles

In what could be an historic vote, City Council is expected to consider the new Articles of Incorporation for the Saline Area Fire Authority.

WRRMA Articles

City Council will consider approving the amended articles of incorporation of the Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority. Other members are the townships of Pittsfield, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, and the cities if Ann Arbor, Dexter and Ypsilanti. The WRRMA hasn't taken a very involved approach to waste management and recycling as of yet, and the city is hoping for savings in the future.

City Hall Roof

Saline City Council will consider a $384,000 proposal to repair the roof at City Hall. C&I Building Maintenance was the low bidder at $348,110, plus a nearly $40,000 lightning-protection addendum. The high bidder was $637,000.

Fun Run

One of the items on the consent agenda is a First United Methodist Church and Kids Coalition Against Hunger Fun Run. It would take place from 1-4 p.m., Nov. 1. It would take place in the Woodland/Heritage School Parking Lot. The event would feature a 1 mile and 5L run/walk to promote awareness and raise funds to fight childhood hunger.

Jazz at the Mansion

Jazz at the Mansion is also on the consent agenda. The Arts & Culture Committee Event was formerly known as Jazz in the Park and it was held at Mill Pond Park. Construction is planned at the park this summer. It's planned for the Davenport-Curtiss property from 4-8 p.m., July 18.

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