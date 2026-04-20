Patrick Little, Head of Sherrif's Detective Bureau, Mayor of Saline, was a Devoted Husband, Steady and Caring Father

Patrick John Little, a man of deep integrity, sharp wit, and a lifelong commitment to service, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Saline, Michigan. He was 80 years old.

Early Life and Education

Born on August 5, 1945, Pat was raised in River Rouge, Michigan. A product of the Catholic school system, he graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School, where he excelled in football and baseball. However, it was on the ice where Pat felt most at home; his passion for hockey stayed with him long after high school, and he continued playing the game well into his late 30s. Dedicated to his craft and his community, he went on to graduate from Concordia University Ann Arbor and the prestigious FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

A Career of Service

Pat’s professional life was defined by his dedication to protecting others. He began his career in the late 1960s as a patrolman with the Detroit Police Department, where he served in the Tactical Mobile Unit. In 1974, Pat and his wife, Sheila, moved to Saline to raise their family. He joined the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department and eventually rose to head the Detective Bureau. His commitment to safety carried over into his work with the Washtenaw Community College Security Department.

Leadership and Legacy

Pat’s impact on the City of Saline was profound. His local leadership began on the ballfields as a Little League coach and extended to the Parks and Recreation committee. His desire to give back led him to the Saline City Council and eventually to two terms as the Mayor of Saline. Among his many contributions, Pat was especially proud to be a co-founder of the Saline Celtic Festival—a vibrant community celebration that continues to thrive today, sustained by his original vision.

A Life Well-Lived

Beyond his public roles, Pat was known for his quick wit and love of a good joke. Whether he was on the golf course or enjoying a "wee dram" with dear friends, his humor was a constant. He was an avid reader and a dedicated history buff, and in his quieter moments, he enjoyed the creative outlets of painting and writing.

Pat was a devoted husband and a steady, caring father who never missed an opportunity to support his children’s athletic or academic milestones. His family vacations were spent at Big Platte Lake, fishing and enjoying the company of extended family "up north," away from the rigors of police work. He and Sheila shared a love for travel, creating cherished memories on trips to Ireland, England, Wales, and Scotland. He was so proud of his grandchildren and made a point of expressing it often.

Family

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John Alexander Little and Helen Yoland Little (Patyi), and son-in-law Kevin France.

His legacy lives on through his beloved wife, Sheila Little; his children, Bethany France and Patrick Little; his daughter-in-law, Nicole Little; and his seven grandchildren: Allison Barkel, Sean Little, Nolan Little, Alek France, Cameron Little, Delaney Little, and Lindsey France.

A memorial service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline. Memorial gathering will begin at 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Memorial Service will take place at 11:30 A.M. The Rev. Kimberly Secrist Ashby will officiate. A luncheon for all family and friends will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made “in memory of Pat Little” to the First Presbyterian Church of Saline: 143 E. Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176. Online donations can be submitted here: https://salinepres.breezechms.com/give/online

Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memories of Pat and condolences for the family may be shared at www.rbfhsaline.com.

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