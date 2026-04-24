What to do in Saline this weekend: Quilt Sale, Euchre, Mother's Day Gift Sale, Wellers Hiring Open House, SASC Bag Sale, Kerrytown Concerts

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

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11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 24 - Sunday, Apr 26

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FEATURED EVENTS

Wellers Saturday Hiring Open Houses - Sat Apr 25 12:00 am

Wellers across from Mill Pond Park

Join us any Saturday @ 1:30 pm Fill out application and see what jobs we have for summer / fall. Great job for teenagers, retirees, and people who work during the week and want to make some extra cash! Would love to meet you For job descriptions and application go to https://www.wellersweddings.com/pages/body_Employees_Links.htm [more details]

Friendship Stars Quilt Guild Quilt Show - Sat Apr 25 10:00 am

Clinton Methodist Church

Quilt Show with over 100 quilts, vendors, silent auction and mid day lunch sale. Admission $8. Show open: April 24 10a-5p and April 25 10a-4p. [more details]

Other Events

Mother’s Day Gift Sale - Fri Apr 24 9:00 am

Salt Valley Arts Studio

Looking for meaningful, handmade gifts for Mother’s Day?

Our artists have you covered with an assortment of handcrafted one-of-a-kind items.

Friday, April 24 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Bring cash or checks. Not all of our artists take credit cards. [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 24 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale Fundraiser - Sat Apr 25 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come shop for new-to-you items you can use or repurpose! All proceeds benefit SASC programming and our scholarship fund. We are located behind Saline Middle School. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 25 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

It is our final indoor market of the 25-26 Winter Season! Staff, vendors, and volunteers would like to thank the community for another amazing indoor market. We are so honored to be a part of your weekly routine!This week we will have Saline Main Street in the Info Area promoting tons of fun stuff to look forward to this summer! The Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club will be giving away bare-root trees for Arbor Day for free, located near the entrance.The treasure hunt animal will be… [more details]

Fine Print Bookship - Sat Apr 25 10:00 am

Fine Print Bookship

Celebrate all the things you love about Indie Bookstores with Fine Print on April 25th during Independent Bookstore Day!

Games, prizes and more. [more details]

Poetry Exploration Workshop - Sat Apr 25 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

April is Poetry Month! Explore and celebrate poetry with Karrie Waarala, SDL Library Director. No poetry experience is needed.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Euchre Tournament, Cornhole and Square Dancing - Sat Apr 25 4:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Get ready for some good old Michigan old fashion fun.The Fair Grounds will host a Euchre Tournament for $5 a person at 4 p.m.Cornhole is $20 per person for cornhole and Square Dancing is $10. But if you pay $5 for Euchre, you get the dancing for free. [more details]

Wine, Women & Song XXIV: Songs in the Keys of Life - Sat Apr 25 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Get ready for an extraordinary evening as the Women of Wine, Women & Song return to Kerrytown Concert House for the 24th installment of their adored cabaret series!This year’s show, Songs in the Keys of Life, will guide you through a musical journey that mirrors the diverse phases of life we all navigate. From bravely challenging the world to “bring it on,” to the quest for love in all the right (and sometimes wrong) places; from the lessons learned from mistakes and the triumphs of success to… [more details]

Wine, Women & Song XXIV: Songs in the Keys of Life - Sun Apr 26 4:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Get ready for an extraordinary evening as the Women of Wine, Women & Song return to Kerrytown Concert House for the 24th installment of their adored cabaret series!This year’s show, Songs in the Keys of Life, will guide you through a musical journey that mirrors the diverse phases of life we all navigate. From bravely challenging the world to “bring it on,” to the quest for love in all the right (and sometimes wrong) places; from the lessons learned from mistakes and the triumphs of success to… [more details]

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