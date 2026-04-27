What to do in Saline: Tribute to Joseph Labuta, Whimsical Story Time, Farmers Market Goes Outside and More

Music. Reading. Shopping. What else could you want to start May?

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Apr 28 - Monday, May 4

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FEATURED EVENTS

A Tribute to Dr. Joseph Labuta - Sun May 3 3:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Tribute to Dr. Joseph LabutaFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Preschool Playtime - Mon Apr 27 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun move-ment and coordination activities.

Ages 8-12. Caregiver supervision is required. Click here to register.

[more details]

Pajama Storytime - Tue Apr 28 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear your coziest pajamas and bring your stuffie to enjoy a special evening storytime. Read stories, sing songs and rhymes before settling down for the night.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Pajama Storytime - Tue Apr 28 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear your coziest pajamas and bring your stuffie to enjoy a special evening storytime. Read stories, sing songs, and rhymes before settling down for the night.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Electric Forest Prep Party - Wed Apr 29 12:00 am

Yours Truly Events

Get ready to feel the forest magic! Join us for a family-friendly pre-festival crafting party to get hyped for Electric Forest. Whether you are a seasoned festival-goer or bringing your little ones to experience the plur vibes for the first time, this is the perfect evening to create, connect, and dance.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, April 29Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PMLocation: Yours Truly Events, YpsilantiTickets: $25 per person (Includes all craft materials, snacks, and drinks!)Age: All ages… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Apr 29 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: April 29, May 6, and 13.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Apr 29 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: April 29, May 6, and 13.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Storytime: Banana Splits on a Budget - Wed Apr 29 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Celebrate Michigan Financial Wellness Month with a special storytime about saving, budgeting, and using math to spend money. Then, use your smart money skills to budget and build your own banana split!

Each child will receive a free book from the Michigan Financial Wellness Network.

For ages 6-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Random Acts of Craftiness - Thu Apr 30 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a night of random crafting! Choose materials from a selection of kits, or bring something to work on or to swap (you can put your new/gently used items in clean, clear, sandwich bags and let others peruse). Not feeling motivated to craft, but want to unwind with adult coloring? We will have supplies for that, too!

Click here to register.

[more details]

International Jazz Day with Vincent York’s Jazzistry - Thu Apr 30 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

For International Jazz Day (April 30th), 2026, multi-instrumentalist Vincent York and the Jazzistry Band will present an event illustrating the international roots of jazz, conceived in the USA, but now beloved and performed worldwide. Vincent and company will present an all-ages concert tracing the multicultural origins of jazz and modern music, from the rhythms of enslaved Africans tempered with European melodies. Savor stories, rare photos, demonstrations, explanations of different rhythms… [more details]

Mother's Day Gift Sale - Fri May 1 9:00 am

Salt Valley Arts Studio

Looking for meaningful, handmade gifts for Mother’s Day?Our artists have you covered with an assortment of handcrafted one-of-a-kind items. Friday, April 24 9:00 AM – 1:00 PMBring cash or checks. Not all of our artists take credit cards. [more details]

Tricks to Save Big Using ChatGPT and AI Class - Fri May 1 10:00 am

Find discounts and save big. It used to be coupon clipping. Now, it’s Chat GPT and AI that’s going to save your bucks.This dynamic, easy-to-follow class shows you how to use ChatGPT and AI tools to uncover discounted airline tickets, cheaper hotel stays, and hidden grocery deals. Learn smart prompts, insider tricks, skiplagging, online grocery store coupon hacks, and time-saving strategies that will save you time, money, and unnecessary stress. Learn how. Let AI do the bargain hunting for you… [more details]

Teen Subscription Boxes - Fri May 1 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Sign up for our Teen Subscription Box, and our teen librarian will pick out a book just for you and pack it up with some goodies and prizes.

Boxes will be available for pick up on the first of the month. The books will be checked out to you at that time.

Register and answer questions to help us find a great match for you! You will receive an email when your… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 1 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Mario Kart Live - Fri May 1 5:30 pm

Saline Parks and Recreation

Get ready for three action-packed evenings at this unique, award winning event combining the excitement of Mario Kart with the thrill of racing on gym scooters. You’ll dodge banana peels and turtle shells as you make your way through the gym packed with obstacles as you race to the finish line.

Ages 5-12. $20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual membres. Registration is required at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ or 734-429-3502 ext. 0. [more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat May 2 8:00 am

Downtown Saline

The Saline Farmers Market sheds the roof, heads outdoors and returns downtown. Plants. Veggies. Meats. Cheeses. Eggs. And much more. [more details]

May Transfer Sled Pull - Sat May 2 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Kick off your 2026 Pulling season!

Entries open at 8:30 am, pulling starts at 10am.

The Michigan Tractor Pullers Inc. will have a food vender on site with breakfast and lunch options! [more details]

Get Published on Amazon in 24 Hours Class - Sat May 2 11:00 am

Getting your book published on Amazon is super easy, if you know how. This class teaches you how! Learn how to create a KDP account, upload your book, price your book, decide between an e-book, paperback, hardcover, and more. Learn how to get your book formatted to fit Amazon’s publishing requirements, different ways to design a book cover, upload your headshot, write your book description and everything needed to hit the “click” button to make your book live on Amazon. You will also learn how… [more details]

Ann Arbor Symphony KinderConcert - Sat May 2 12:15 pm

Saline District Library

Music comes alive in KinderConcert, a free concert designed especially for children birth to 7 years old. Presented by members of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

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