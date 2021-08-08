Several Saline Community Fair Entry Deadlines Are Prior To Fair Week

There are several new shows being brought back to the 2021 Saline Community Fair. For the first time in many years there will be open youth classes for dairy animals and llamas. Youth ages 6-19 are invited to exhibit their dairy animals, llamas, beef, sheep, market hogs, goats, poultry and rabbits. Entries for all the above areas should be postmarked by August 10, except for entries for goats, poultry and rabbits, which are due August 26.

Other areas requiring pre-entries are the Homemaker application and Jr. Homemaker entry form, both which are due August 20. The “Saline’s Got Talent” Contest grows each year and provides great entertainment on the Friday of fair week, September 3. August 27 is the deadline to submit entry forms for the talent show.

There are also thousands of other classes to participate in on August 30 and 31. These range from the Boys and Girls Pet Show and Decorated Bicycle Contest to the entering and judging of still exhibits. There is something for everyone at the fair and there is still time to create or finish various projects to have judged and put on display.

For entry forms and complete rules and information in every department from dairy to rabbits to photography and floriculture, visit www.salinefair.org. The fair book can be accessed under forms and downloads and individual departments are linked under the fair book by sections tab. While on the website be sure to check out the complete schedule, our list of sponsoring partners, and opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. You are also encouraged to like us on facebook at www.facebook.com/salinecommunityfair.

There is something for everyone at the 85th Saline Community Fair! See Ewe Baaaaack…at the Saline Community Fair, September 1-5, 2021.