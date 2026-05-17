What to do in Saline - Tuesday, May 19 - Monday, May 25

Feel that warmth? Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, which arrives this weekend. Here's what we have on our community calendar.

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9 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, May 19 - Monday, May 25

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FEATURED EVENTS

Dance Steps Studio Spring/Summer Session Registration - Tue May 19 12:00 am

Register for our Spring/Summer dance session!

For more information, please visit www.dancestepsstudio.com. [more details]

Other Events

Monday Murder Club: The Vanishing Place - Mon May 18 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.

This month's book is The Vanishing Place, by Zoe Rankin.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Click here to register. [more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed May 20 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

No registration required. [more details]

Gardening with Comfort, Ease, and Simplicity with Jan Gills - Wed May 20 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in welcoming speaker and author Jan Bills from Two Women and a Hoe as she discusses how to adapt gardening for comfort as we get older.

Master Gardener Jan Bills is the author of Late Bloomer: How to Garden with Comfort, Ease, and Simplicity in the Second Half of Life. She also founded Two Women and a Hoe®, a Royal Oak, Michigan-based boutique landscape company providing sustainable, unique landscape design, consultations, and maintenance services. The business focuses on "right… [more details]

Kerrytown Concert House

Kerrytown Concert House is delighted to welcome back pianist Bill Heid this spring for a trio performance with bassist Kurt Krahnke and drummer Jeff Shoup that will take you on a musical journey through blues, funk, neo-soul, jazz, and the vibrant rhythms of Brazilian music. With inventive improvisation, infectious grooves, and deep musical conversation, the trio blends tradition with innovation, creating a mosaic of sound from a diverse musical landscape. Don’t miss this performance from one… [more details]

Drawn Together: Graphic Novel Book Club for Adults and Teens: Spent - Thu May 21 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for the "Drawn Together" Graphic Novel Book Club! Adults and teens are welcome to join and discuss a new graphic novel each month.

This month's title will be Spent by Alison Bechdel.

Click here to register. [more details]

Free Golf Lesson Friday - Driver - Fri May 22 5:30 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Get ready to sharpen your skills because our fan-favorite Free Lesson Fridays return this May! Join PGA Director of Golf, Steve Scheuermann, and Doug White on the range for expert tips and personalized coaching at no cost to you. [more details]

Euchre - Fri May 22 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Euchre May 22 @ 6PM to 830PMAll Ages, all levels of players. No partner needed, we switch tables. FREE TO PLAY, PRIZES TO WIN, We look for small donation toward the prizes. FORTH FRIDAY EACH MONTH... May 226PM to 830PM [more details]

Cirque Italia Performance - Fri May 22 7:30 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Cirque Italia's intrepid cast of acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, dancers, and clowns—a daring team of explorers will sail between worlds, diving deep beneath the waves and soaring high into the clouds. Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is filled with nautical wonder, fabulous fountains, and theatrical spectacle that will dazzle and delight the young and the young at heart.When: May 22nd – 25th, 2026

Where: 5045 Ann Arbor – Saline Rd, Saline, MI 48176

At: Washtenaw County Fairgrounds

- Under the… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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