SOFTBALL: Saline Sweeps Dexter

Saline took both games from Dexter in varsity softball action, 13-1 and 4-3.

Grace Waldrop, Elizabeth Onyskin, Lucy Winters and Makayla Shelton each had two hits in the 13-1 victory that was called after five innings of play. Casey Griffin drove in three runs with a hit. Lucy Winters, Madison Bellus, Madelyn Foster and Shelton each doubled. Winters was the only other Hornet with more than one RBI. Reese Rupert, Foster, Catherine Kniffin, Bellus and Shelton each had one RBI.

Abby Curtis pitched three innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters and giving up no runs. Harper Grambau pitched two innings, giving up and earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out two batters.

In the second game, Dexter erupted for three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Hornets chipped away at the lead with a run each in the fourth and fifth and then took the lead with another in the sixth.

Zosia Mazur was the starter. She gave up three unearned runs on three hits, walking none and striking out 10.

Abby Curtis earned the win. She pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out four and walking none, giving up no hits.

Saline softball vs Dexter Gallery 5/11/26 - thesalinepost

Saline took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Bellus singled to right to drive in Jessie Phelps.

Dexter scored three runs in the third, first with two errors, and then a single and a double.

Saline clipped the lead with a run in the fourth. Mazur was hit by a pitch. Courtesy runner Phelps took second on a passed ball. She scored on a single to right from Bellus.

In the fifth, Saline tied the game. Kniffin reached on an error to lead off. She stole second. Waldrop singled to left, scoring Kniffin.

Saline softball vs Dexter Gallery 5/11/26 - thesalinepost

In the sixth, two out, Mazur homered to left for a 4-3 lead.

Saline improved to 8-0 in the SEC Red. Dexter fell to 6-3.

Saline plays Bedford next week. Bedford was 6-1 going into its doubleheader with Skyline today.

Saline softball vs Dexter Gallery 5/11/26 - thesalinepost

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